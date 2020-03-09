Unlicensed drink driver a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN: Tongi Tanginoa has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on March 6 on two driving related charges.

DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN: Tongi Tanginoa has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on March 6 on two driving related charges.

A MAGISTRATE has labelled a drink driver a "disaster waiting to happen" during her matter in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Tongi Tanginoa, 19, faced court on March 6, charged with mid-range drink driving and driving without ever holding a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told the court Tanginoa was intercepted by police on Leichhardt St in Mundubbera on February 22.

Having never held a licence, the court heard that Tanginoa blew 0.112, more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris represented Tanginoa, telling the court the defendant had no prior criminal or traffic history.

"The defendant is a young offender, and is currently looking for work, receiving Centrelink in the amount of $300 per fortnight," Mr Harris said.

In his submission, he asked Magistrate Terry Duroux to consider the minimum level of fines and disqualification, due to her young age.

"Ordinarily I might be convinced in relation to that," Mr Duroux said.

"The problem I have today is your client didn't bother to hold a licence whatsoever, as such she's facing three months' disqualification on that charge.

"Not only does she know she doesn't have a licence, she was driving with [alcohol] in her system.

"That doesn't to me come to a minimum disqualification today."

Mr Duroux then said Tanginoa's behaviour shows a "contemptuous disregard to the laws of Queensland".

"The concern I have in relation to you ma'am is if you drive a vehicle with grog in your system, that's bad enough.

"But when you've never held a driver's licence, you have no right whatsoever to be on the roads of Queensland, so from my way of thinking you don't know the road rules.

"Therefore on the roads, you are a disaster waiting to happen because you don't have a licence, and more significantly, you've got grog in your system.

"Not good enough."

Mr Duroux stated to the court that he must send clear messages to show "this type of behaviour cannot be tolerated".

Tanginoa pleaded guilty to both charges, receiving a $1000 fine for mid-range drink driving, and was disqualified from driving for four months.

She then received a $250 fine, and three month disqualification for unlicensed driving.

Convictions were recorded.