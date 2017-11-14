Unlicensed crash rider on ice broke spine, lost finger

GUILTY PLEA: Adam Pack pleaded guilty to one count each of drug driving and unlicensed driving.

DISQUALIFIED driver Adam Pack spent two months in hospital, suffered spinal injuries and lost a finger on his right hand after his motorbike collided with a car.

The crash on Burnett Heads Rd occurred when a young female driver did a u-turn in front of him near Qunaba as Pack rode towards Bundaberg at 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 3.

Pack, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed when disqualified by a court order; and driving a motor vehicle on October 14 when he had the drug methylamphetamine (ice) in his system.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said when police arrived at the crash scene Pack was lying injured on the ground and being treated by a passer-by.

Pack was seriously injured and taken by ambulance officers to Bundaberg Hospital.

She said his motorbike had no registration plates and its registration was cancelled in May 2016.

Checks revealed his licence was disqualified for six months by court order on March 23.

Pack said he visited his children and was on his way home when a car in front did a u-turn.

"I had two months in hospital. I broke my spine in three places,” Pack told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"I lost a finger and crushed my face. It was caused by the girl doing an illegal u-turn. Yes, she was charged.”

Pack said although ice was detected in his system he had not taken drugs for more than a week.

Ms Merrin said he had been riding in defiance of a court order but she would take into consideration the serious consequences to him as a result.

Pack was convicted and fined $500, and disqualified for two years. For the drug driving offence Pack was fined $400, and disqualified for three months.