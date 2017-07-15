Unlicensed bus driver hit with $300 fine

COURTESY bus driver Aaron Tyson said he felt "sick" when told he was unlicensed while he was driving the bus.

Tyson, from Woodgate, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed as a repeat offender at Bundaberg West at 8.20pm on April 29.

Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Tyson failed to renew his licence following disqualification.

Tyson said he began driving again after a four-week licence suspension, unaware he had to renew the licence.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted he hadn't knowingly committed the offence, fined him $300 and banned his licence for four weeks.