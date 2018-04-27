Unleash your inner competitor in Bundy CrossFit comp

Coach Michael Murphy demonstrates a CrossFit movement at Total Fitness Bundaberg in preparation for their competition on 28 April 2018.

Coach Michael Murphy demonstrates a CrossFit movement at Total Fitness Bundaberg in preparation for their competition on 28 April 2018. TAHLIA STEHBENS

FOR some, the mention of CrossFit conjures images of crazed body builders throwing weights around, but coach Mick Murphy wants to change that stigma with a competition open to the wider community.

Total Fitness Bundaberg is hosting a same-sex pairs competition at its Electra St gym tomorrow with four divisions on offer to participants.

TFB manager Mick Murphy said the competition had attracted nominations from 50 teams around Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

"The four groups are now full, with 100 individuals ready to compete on Saturday,” Mr Murphy said.

"The four divisions include men's RX, women's RX, men's scaled and women's scaled options.”

There are two versions to any workout, and Mr Murphy wants people to understand that workouts can be scaled to suit any ability.

"The version of workout we put on the board each morning is the specified workout for that day, and if you complete that workout as specified, that is the RX version,” he said.

"If you scale any of the movements, which the coach will scale for you, that is the scaled version.

"Every single movement we have is scalable, so it doesn't matter what level you're at, there's something there for everyone.”

Competition prizes include gym bags, vouchers, water bottles, protein powder and more, with a fundraiser also being held.

"The prizes are great but there's nothing better than the pride you take back to your own gym,” he said.

"A few weeks ago we arranged to hold a fundraiser for Gemma Henricksen to help her and her family.

"Unfortunately Gemma has since lost her battle but we will continue the fundraiser in her honour with all funds being donated to her family.”

Mr Murphy is looking forward to the competition, and with future competitions in mind, wants to abolish rumours often associated with CrossFit.

"CrossFit isn't intimidating and people don't need to have any prior experience in CrossFit, or exercise in general for that matter,” Mr Murphy said.

"Anyone and everyone that wants to have a go should come along, it doesn't matter what level you're at as long as you're willing to turn up, get out of your comfort zone, have fun and encourage others.”

Spectators are encouraged to attend the event, which will have a coffee van and the Lions club food van on location.