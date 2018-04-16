WATER CONTAMINATION: Unknown strikes fear in community

CONCERNED: Trudy and Jason Bryer are concerned for the health of their children Hope and Hunter after high levels of PFAS were detected in their water supply.

CONCERNED: Trudy and Jason Bryer are concerned for the health of their children Hope and Hunter after high levels of PFAS were detected in their water supply. TAHLIA STEHBENS

IT'S the unknown which is causing fear for Svennson Heights parents Justin and Trudy Bryer.

On Friday, the Bundaberg Regional Council advised the community that tap water in the Svennson Heights area had contaminated with PFAS chemicals.

The family moved to Dunkirk St, which is just within the border of the contaminated area, last year.

During this time Mrs Bryer fell pregnant with their second child, Hunter, who is now five weeks old.

"I hate knowing I was pregnant throughout all this," she said.

The couple said there was no medical concerns at the moment, but were left with a feeling of not knowing what the future could bring.

"We try not to be scared," Mr Bryer said.

"But deep down there's that concern about, what if?"

Mrs Bryer said as silly as it sounded, a natural disaster last year could now be looked at as a blessing.

"Our home was flooded after the Queen's Birthday weekend weather event," she said.

"This took us away from our home for four months while I was pregnant."

The couple both work in pathology and said even for them, what was happening was scary.

"There's limited research on PFAS and what can happen in the future," the father-of-two said.

"I mean, when you travel to places like Africa and there's a risk of malaria at least you know there's a cure."

The home also has two feathered residents, Red and Blackie, the family's chickens.

"I just made lemon spread with the eggs this morning and gave my mum 12 eggs last week," Mrs Bryer said.

"They will all go in the bin now and for who knows how long."

Another Svennson Heights mother, Linda Stehbens, is also upset the only information she received about the scare was through the media.

Mrs Stehbens only learned of the warning to avoid eating eggs and homegrown vegetables on Sunday, just after she had eaten eggs from her chooks for breakfast.

She has concerns for her family and said she would be heading straight to the GP for blood tests before the children returned to school.

The mother-of-three said all of her children went to Norville State School and one still attended. The school is also in the warning zone.

Mrs Stehbens said she was upset after doing some research. "This stuff has bad implications to our health.

"I am worried for the kids. Cancer and things like that are scary. It can also effect male hormones, delay puberty, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer."