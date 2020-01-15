University’s move to bring more doctors to Bundy

RURAL TRAINING: Sarah Quigley Doctor of Medicine student at the UQ Rural Medical School and UQ Rural Clinical School alumni and teacher Dr Marc Burton.

STUDENTS are coming from Brisbane to Bundaberg to gain more hands-on experience while training to be a doctor.

University of Queensland students have the option to complete the first two years of their postgraduate Doctor of Medicine in Brisbane and then move to Bundaberg to complete the final two years through the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School (UQRCS).

Acting director of the program Dr Denise Powell said the motive was to bring more doctors to rural areas.

“There is substantial evidence that students in any level of their medical training who have studied, grown-up or lived in rural areas are far more likely to consider working as doctors in those areas,” Dr Powell said.

“We started in 2002 and it takes 10 years to grow a doctor and we are just now starting to see the changes.

“There has been a shortage of doctors here, and places with a much higher than state average elderly population or strained socio-economic circumstances are going to have more health needs.”

Dr Powell said it was a great experience for the students as well.

“We had a student visiting the other day who stayed on to give some assistance to the surgeons by holding instruments in theatre, now that is highly unlikely to have happened at his level of training in metropolitan areas.”

Final year UQRCS Doctor of Medicine student Sarah Quigley said she was interested in staying rural after having an experience that was like no other.

“The regional experience gives you better access to the hospital when compared to giant multi-department hospitals where you are one of many medical students,” Ms Quigley said.

“So in terms of learning, you get a lot of advantages but I think in terms of lifestyle you do as well.”