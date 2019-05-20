Graduates not ready for reality: study

University of Sunshine Coast student Lauren Zeglio encourages others to take up extra work placements. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

UNIVERSITY students are graduating feeling unprepared for the real world, new research has found.

A study from online study support service Studiosity has found more than 80 per cent of university graduates feel they could be more prepared for the workforce, with almost half believing they don't have enough relevant skills for their field.

Studiosity chief executive Michael Larsen said students could feel demoralised if after years of study they found it difficult to find a job.

But he said while universities had been doing more, particularly over the past decade, to prepare students for the workforce, there were gaps which needed to be addressed.

"Although our universities have become more focused on graduate employability, a common employer concern is the quality of students' written communication skills.

"I believe the higher education sector still has significant scope to improve in this area.

"Many employers would argue they have much more to do."

University of the Sunshine Coast student Lauren Zeglio, who is studying a Bachelor of Animal Ecology, encouraged students to seek extra practical placements or volunteering outside of their coursework.

"It's a really good way to link some of the theory work you are doing, and to get your name out there," she said.