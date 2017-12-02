University students backed by local businesses

THREE Bundaberg businesses have generously donated funds towards the annual CQUniversity CQUniCares Appeal, to help local university students in need.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Macadamias Australia and MRH Lawyers each donated $2500 to cause.

"Through the appeal and drawing on its 25th anniversary as a university, CQUniversity had an objective of raising enough funds in 25 days, to offer 25 scholarships to 25 students in 2018,” Tim Whan from the School of Business and Law said.

"We are extremely grateful to these three fantastic Bundaberg businesses who have shown their support for local students, ensuring they can now be given an extra helping hand when it comes to achieving their study dreams.”

John McLean, CEO of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks said that it made sense for the well-known Bundy family business to support other locals.

"Coming from an education background myself, I know how difficult it can be to fund university studies and complete a degree,” he said.

"We are proud to support this appeal and hope that our donation will allow a young person from Bundaberg to achieve their dreams and give back to our wonderful community.”

Janelle Gerry from Macadamias Australia echoed this sentiment saying that she was delighted to support a local student.

"We have so much talent in this region and this is a great way to show our support and help to nurture this talent,” she said.

"It's great to think, that through this donation, we are potentially changing someone's life by showing them that their education is valued and important.”

MRH Lawyers partner Peter Marles added that as well as assisting students the donation would also help to support the local university and the work it does.

"I think many locals don't realise the enormous impact this university has on the region and its students,” he said.

"We are extremely lucky to have a world-class university like CQUni right here in Bundaberg.

"The Uni not only provides opportunities for everyone to access higher education, it also delivers excellent courses and outreach programs, and drives an incredible agenda of research.

"Along with this, they are one of the largest employers in the region and the quality of their graduates is second to none.

"That is why I am honoured to be able to give back and show my support for what they do in our community.”

To donate to CQUniversity's annual CQUniCares appeal visit www.cqu.edu.au/appeal.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible and every cent raised will directly benefit students through the funding of scholarships and emergency financial support bursaries.