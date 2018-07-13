Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Professor faces court for public masturbation

by Emma Partridge & Mark Morri
13th Jul 2018 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIVERSITY professor visiting from the Netherlands has been arrested again for allegedly playing with his nether regions in public.

Macquarie University professor Bernard Van den Berg appeared before a Sydney court after he was allegedly caught masturbating in front of two women, aged 18 and 23, at a Chippendale hostel.

Professor Bernard Van den Berg has been in trouble with police before for “exposing his person”
Professor Bernard Van den Berg has been in trouble with police before for “exposing his person”

Central Local Court heard the 44-year-old had been seeing a psychologist since he was caught "wilfully and obscenely exposing his person" at Mrs Macquarie's Chair in front of early morning joggers in April.

Although magistrate Robert Williams said there was a "strong case" against the heath economics professor, he granted him bail because there was a possibility he would not receive a custodial sentence.

The professor was already on a good behaviour bond.
The professor was already on a good behaviour bond.

The court heard Van den Berg was on a good behaviour bond for his recent flashing offence when he allegedly committed an act of indecency in front of two women who were staying at the Casa Central hostel on Tuesday morning.

He did not enter a plea for the single charge of committing an act of indecency with a person older than 16. Van den Berg was granted bail and will face court later this month.

arrest court crime masturbation university professor

Top Stories

    Beware, giant avos set to invade Bundy

    premium_icon Beware, giant avos set to invade Bundy

    News AVOZILLAS could be appearing on shelves in Bundaberg in the next few years, with plans to plant 2000 of the trees in the region's rich soil afoot.

    Button up those winter woollies

    premium_icon Button up those winter woollies

    Weather Mercury set to plunge during weekend

    Mangrove thief cops $12,000 fine

    premium_icon Mangrove thief cops $12,000 fine

    Crime Valuable plants to tempting for NSW man

    Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    premium_icon Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    News Dive official believes Tobruk should be righted

    Local Partners