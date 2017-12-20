University labels cuts bad for education in Bundaberg

CQUNIVERSITY'S vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman, has labelled cuts to higher education in the mid-year budget as bad for Bundaberg.

The Federal Government announced several budget-saving measures with some of the biggest cuts directed at higher education.

Measures include freezing university funding at 2017 levels for 2018 and 2019, and reducing the salary threshold for repayment of HECS debts.

A despairing Prof Bowman said the measures would be a blow to regional Australia.

Prof Bowman said the move would lead to a regional skills shortage in Bundaberg as fewer people would be able to attend university.

Particularly at risk are students from low socio-economic families.

"These funding freezes will hit regional Australia hard, reinforcing educational inequality between regional and metropolitan Australia and hindering the future growth and development of regional communities,” Prof Bowman said.

"Without a doubt, these cuts will impact the sector as a whole but it's regional universities like CQUniversity that will be hit the hardest.

"There is already a shocking disparity in the rates of university participation in regional areas compared to the cities, with 45 per cent of 25- to 34-year-olds in major cities holding a bachelors degree, while in the regions it is only around 20 to 25 per cent.

"Regional Australia needs more degree-qualified people and highly skilled professionals to drive growth and fill critical regional skills shortages.

"In recent years, regional universities have worked extremely hard to increase participation rates and equity, and results are beginning to be realised.

"Unfortunately, this budget freeze now means a freeze in equality with regional participation rates likely to go backwards,” Prof Bowman said.

Prof Bowman explained students from disadvantaged backgrounds would likely be impacted the most.

"Sadly, this will have an impact on participation and equity when it comes to students from disadvantaged backgrounds including low socio-economic, mature age, first in family, indigenous, and students with disability,” he said.

"Regional communities and regional students deserve better,” the vice-chancellor said.

"Regional universities contribute billions to the national economy every year but are being penalised significantly as part of these budget-saving measures.

"In the short-term, it is very likely that the cuts will impact local economies as universities will need to put new projects on hold, or at the very least scale them back.

"What's more, it is likely that already completed projects will now be under-utilised as fewer students will be able to attend university.

"In the longer term, we will also see fewer skilled graduates entering regional workforces. Graduates who would go on to pay tax and contribute their skills to local communities.

"It is very concerning as we already have experts warning that this will create skills shortages in critical areas.”

Prof Bowman has urged the government to rethink its funding model.

PITT DEFENDS BUDGET EDUCATION MOVE

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says his government will continue to support regional education.

Mr Pitt's response comes after CQUniversity's vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman, claimed cuts in the mid-year budget would cripple regional universities.

Mr Pitt said while the government was capping the amount of funding growth a university can access for 2018 and 2019, it was not capping the number of Commonwealth Supported Places that a university could provide.

"We understand the barriers many regional and rural Australians face in accessing higher education,” Mr Pitt said.

"That's why our plan will see record support being delivered for regional higher education, including $15 million funding and support for up to eight regional study hubs, and $285 million over four years to support the costs of educating students in regional areas.

"Our focus is on ensuring funding for higher education is sustainable for future generations and we're introducing performance metrics to ensure our universities are focused on student outcomes