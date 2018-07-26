University expo a first for Bundaberg students

BUNDABERG has had a careers expo for many years, but there has never been a spotlight on tertiary education - until now.

Shalom College pathways co-ordinator Liza O'Donnell said the Twilight University Expo was the first of its kind for the Bundaberg region.

"Normally our students and our families actually have to travel, either to Brisbane or further afield, to get university hands-on contact,” Ms O'Donnell said.

"Often universities will visit in dribs and drabs to schools, but then the parents don't get that information.”

The event will see a total of 14 universities and other education providers showcase what they've got to offer Bundaberg students, with just two of the big universities unable to attend.

"Griffith and QUT won't be able to make it,” Ms O'Donnell said.

"They were very keen, but unfortunately they had open days that coincided with the event. "We've set the date this year, but next year we've agreed to work with the universities so they can all attend.”

The college has opened up the event for every school, student and parent in the region to attend and find out more about future study and jobs potential.

"Invitations have been sent as far north as Agnes Water and we've invited Childers, Isis, Rosedale, all the local state and private high schools,” she said.

"This even slots perfectly in with the year 10s that will be choosing their senior subjects, and then we've got year 11s and 12s who are really starting to get to the pointy end of the stick, making sure they get all the information they need.

"It's also a great opportunity for students who may not even be OP or ATAR bound to talk to these universities about direct entry courses as well.

"I think it's perfect timing for us and for our Bundy and surrounds students.”

And while the event is aimed to assist senior students moving on to further education, Ms O'Donnell thinks the sooner you explore your opportunities, the better.

"You're never too young to understand there's a pathway you need to follow to get wherever it is you want to go,” she said.

Previously Shalom had divided their student programs into either OP or vocational pathways, but had recently made progressive changes.

"We've melded that into one and made it far more inclusive this year. Now we call it pathways,” she said.

"You're on a pathway no matter which way you need to turn to get to your destination.

"We're finding students are coming in younger, we've had a lot of year 10 students do work experience this year, and there most certainly seems to be a better understanding that you need to prepare yourself for the workforce no matter which pathway you're taking.”

For rural students, one of the biggest factors of furthering education is accommodation, which is why residential colleges will also be available to talk to.

"We'll have five residential colleges attending and some of them have scholarships you can apply to have up to 50 per cent of your entire year's rent paid for,” Ms O'Donnell said.

"A big thing for our students is accommodating them when they actually leave town to go to university.”

If there's one piece of advice Ms O'Donnell would offer students, it would be to ask as many questions as possible.

"Don't come into it thinking of just one particular job role,” she said.

"Ask lots and lots of questions about different opportunities, and ask about scholarships, because there are lots of different scholarships that often go unclaimed.

"Ask questions and keep an open mind.”

Parents are urged to attend the event with their children.

Shalom College Principal Dan McMahon urged all students and parents to utilise the opportunity at hand.

"We're not doing this as a Shalom thing,” Mr McMahon said.

"It's a service to kids who are interested in uni in the Bundaberg region, so there's no point in just doing it just for us, we really want other people to come.

"This is a one-stop shop that breaks down the tyrrany of distance and the problems regional towns have with that.”

The event will be held at the Shalom College sports centre from 3-6pm on August 3.