Second year CQUniversity nursing student Eliza Didsman and associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair.
University campus open doors for event

Rhylea Millar
5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
STUDENTS looking to commence their tertiary studies will gain knowledge and advice at a local event.

CQUniversity’s Bundaberg campus is holding the annual orientation event today, as part of their O Week program.

Associate-Vice Chancellor for the Wide Bay Burnett Region, Luke Sinclair said orientation was a key event on the academic calendar each year.

“We not only help our new students survive but also to thrive,” Mr Sinclair said.

“Despite a reduced cohort of Year 12 school leavers, we hope to build our campus enrolments from the 2036 students we had last year.”

The orientation program aims to assist students to succeed by equipping them with skills and knowledge and it will cover scholarships, counselling, academic support and advice about courses.

Students will also gain an insight into assessment requirements and learning and systems, as well as work integrated learning, social innovation projects and opportunities to study abroad.

Bundaberg’s campus and distance-education frameworks offer a number of courses including nursing, physiotherapy, education, social work, engineering, accounting, business and occupational therapy.

The STEPS program has also proven to be a popular for recent high school graduates or students interested in enrolling in tertiary education.

It prepares students for study life and offers a general overview of courses available, if the individual wishes to continue studying.

Orientation is on today at 6 University Dr, from 8.45am to 4.40pm.

Visit cqu.edu.au.

