Units approved despite height breach

CLARENCE VALLEY Council may approve a development at the site of the Convent Hotel, Yamba, that is 3.5m above controls in the Clarence Valley Local Environment Plan.

The development will see a residential flat development and subdivision of 17 Clarence Street.

The proposal seeks to redevelop the site in to build three four-storey flat buildings in two stages.

Damien Chapelle spoke at the Environment, Planning and Community meeting on Tuesday afternoon where he said the proposal sought to provide a contemporary residential product.

"The architectural design was prepared after extensive site analysis... in respect to the sought variations for building height, top plate and building setbacks, we submit the justification for these setbacks and demonstrate why the standards are necessary and not unreasonable in the circumstances," Mr Chapelle said.

"We acknowledge council's technical staff are supporting the variations."

Mr Chapelle said there were key points about the building height.

"It is not the residential units themselves but the breach is limited to the lift shaft, which is required to comply with... guidelines," he said.

"We also note that the proposal doesn't cast any overshadowing onto surrounding properties."

The rooftop includes a pergola, which according to Mr Chapelle will not obstruct any views.

Mr Chapelle said the setbacks were an effort for the development to fit in with the surrounding streetscape.

The committee meeting approved officers recommendation to accept that the variations to the LEP.

It will go before the full council meeting next week.