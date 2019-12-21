Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Durante was forced off the field with concussion. Picture: Getty Images
Andrew Durante was forced off the field with concussion. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Western United star ‘not himself’ after head knock

by AAP
21st Dec 2019 11:53 AM

WESTERN United is sweating on the results of concussion tests for captain Andrew Durante, who was taken from the Bankwest Stadium field on Friday night after being struck in the head with the ball.

The 37-year-old went down in the 79th minute of his team's  draw with the Western Sydney Wanderers and was helped from the field by medical staff.

The New Zealand international reported dizziness, and coach Mark Rudan said Durante did not "look himself" as he came to the sideline, with the Wanderers scoring soon afterwards.

Rudan said Durante was shaken and would need to pass the proper protocols to be free to play his former team, Wellington Phoenix, in Ballarat next week.

"We've got to be very clear on that because it's a very complex and delicate situation when it comes to head injuries. You don't have to see it too many times to see how hard he took that on," Rudan said.

"Dura is very durable and a mentally strong character and for him to show those kinds of habits tells me that he's not in a good place.

Andrew Durante and Mark Rudan during their time together at the Phoenix. Picture: AAP
Andrew Durante and Mark Rudan during their time together at the Phoenix. Picture: AAP

"We've got to go through the due process as per normal but like I said, he's a tough cookie."

Just eight minutes after the Wanderers scored, Rudan's men were able to rally to salvage the draw. They are unbeaten in their past three games.

They have won 10 competition points from a losing position this season, the most in the league.

"That says a lot about this spirit of the team and a lot about our identity as well," Rudan said.

"Everyone probably thought we were done and dusted when we conceded, but once again, great resilience, great character."

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
a-league andrew durante mark rudan western sydney wanderers western united
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        News QAS were called to Moore Park Beach in the early hours of this morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

        Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        premium_icon Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        Crime A RAPIST who first offended when he was a teenager more than 40 years ago will be...

        Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        premium_icon Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        News WHILE there’s still plenty of prawns to fill your Christmas Day menu, the drought...

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.