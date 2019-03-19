United Park Eagles soar over the Buccs

United Park Eagles player Joel Porch braves the weather to pass the ball.

FOOTBALL: A Bundaberg side made sure the winless Wide Bay Buccaneers stayed that way in the FFA Cup.

The Buccaneers extended its winless record in senior competition to 25 matches with a 6-1 loss to the United Park Eagles on the Fraser Coast.

The match started 15 minutes later than scheduled after a waterlogged pitch, but it didn't deter the Eagles.

The Eagles scored two goals in the first half before stamping their authority on the game with four more after half time.

The Buccaneers scored a consolation goal but it wasn't enough.

"It was a super good performance from us,” UPE coach Scott Bretag said.

"We were super clinical, it was easily our best performance of the season so far.

"We've been training super hard in the off season so it was good to see it pay off.”

Bretag paid credit to the Eagles goalkeeper Tim Fulton who was the best player on the ground.

He saved multiple chances early from the Buccaneers, which turned the momentum of the match towards the Eagles once the team scored.

"He was the real standout,” Bretag said.

"Him and Brett Blackwell were the best two players for us on the night.”

The win was the first for the club in the competition since it was the best club from Wide Bay in 2016.

Bretag said the goal was simple.

"We want to get outside of the region and go as far as we can,” he said.

He also paid credit to the opposition.

"The key thing is the Buccaneers aren't all that bad,” he said.

"They just caught us on a good night.”

It's a view shared by Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest.

He said that the score did not reflect the contest and was glowing in his praise for the opposition.

"Buccaneers could have easily have been up 3-2 if not for the outstanding work by the Eagles keeper,” Guest said.

In other matches, Sunbury defeated Tinana 11-1 with the KSS Jets and Doon Villa cancelled due to the weather.

The match will be rescheduled to a mid-week slot sometime over the next two weeks.

The Eagles and Buccaneers will now focus on the start of the Wide Bay Premier League, which starts Saturday.

UPE plays defending champions Bingera with the Buccaneers playing Granville.