Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
United Airlines flight UA839 landed safely at Sydney Airport. Picture: Toby Zerna
United Airlines flight UA839 landed safely at Sydney Airport. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

Flight from LA lands in Sydney after calling mayday

4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

A United Airlines flight has landed in Sydney after reportedly calling a mayday.

Dry ice was reportedly leaking on the plane, according to Seven News. The flight is UA839 from Los Angeles to Sydney.

A full emergency response has been activated at Sydney Airport and authorities are on the scene.

The plane landed at 6:37am and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

editors picks mayday sydney united airlines

Top Stories

    Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    premium_icon Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    Offbeat AN ABORIGNAL elder has aired questions regarding the newly-resurfaced Taribelang language.

    • 4th Oct 2018 7:31 AM
    OUTBREAK: Deadly parvovirus detected at Bundaberg's pound

    OUTBREAK: Deadly parvovirus detected at Bundaberg's pound

    Breaking Council suspects litter of puppies responsible

    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    premium_icon Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    News '...it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that'

    Local Partners