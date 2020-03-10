Menu
Cancer Council Queensland is asking women to unite to raise funds and awareness for women's cancers.
Unite to reduce cancer impact

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
10th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
CANCER Council is encouraging women to work together to reduce the burden of women’s cancer.

CCQ CEO Chris McMillan said women need to unite to reduce the impact of women’s cancers and raise awareness and funds to help put an end to the disease.

“When women come together to raise funds for women’s cancers research, prevention programs, and support services, it is women across Queensland who are benefiting,” Ms McMillan said.

“Each year, around 4700 Queensland women are diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer, and each year around 960 Queensland women die from a women’s cancer.”

Ms McMillan said there were three ways to help reduce the impact of women’s cancers.

Firstly by getting educated on women’s cancers as for many types, early detection can greatly impact chances of survival.

Secondly by getting screened regularly for cancer’s where screening is available.

Lastly by raising funds and awareness by walking in memory of a lost loved one, hosting a night in with your friends, or purchasing Pink Ribbon merchandise.

