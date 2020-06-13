Unique virtual experience set to place region on tourism map

VISITORS to the Bundaberg region will receive an experience like no other, through state-of-the-art technology.

Bundaberg's Visitor Information Centre is one of 11 across Queensland to receive virtual reality technology, offering guests a unique experience.

Funding for the initiative was secured by Bundaberg Tourism, with an aim to entice visitors to extend the length of their stay in the region.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our Visitor Information Centre to use technology to immerse people in the extraordinary environments of our region, to hopefully entice a visitor to stay longer, spend more money in our economy and explore more of what we have to offer," Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said.

"Bundaberg Tourism is over the moon that our application for the Bundaberg VIC to participate in this project was accepted and we look forward to sharing the Virtual Reality assets with visitors and locals when installed."

EXCITING NEWS: Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid. Picture: Mike Knott.

The experience will allow visitors to visualise sights and attractions throughout the region by wearing specially designed virtual reality headsets.

By receiving an insight into what the region has to offer, the initiative intends to encourage visitors to extend their stay and book experiences such as visiting the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Scenes of the region which will be portrayed through the headsets will be professionally filmed and allow Bundaberg Tourism to create extra content with a 360-degree camera.

All filming and equipment costs for the installation will be funded through the project.

Funded by the Queensland Government, Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation and through the Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund, the initiative has full support from Bundaberg Regional Council.

The virtual reality experience will be installed at the Visitor Information Centre at 36 Avenue St in Bundaberg East.

Centres in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin reopened to the public yesterday.