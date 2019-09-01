PHOTOS: Debut polo event draws big crowd in Bundy

Adam Murrell, Alana Kreis, Hannah Clune-Purcell and Cameron McCracken at the polo event held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Adam Murrell, Alana Kreis, Hannah Clune-Purcell and Cameron McCracken at the polo event held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

SPECTATORS may have been unsure about how the precise rules of polo worked, unless they watched Pretty Woman, but they relished the novelty.

The pop-up polo event held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on Saturday attracted a curious crowd that watched a friendly rivalry match played between the NSW and Queensland teams, made up of players who travelled to Bundaberg to play.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Between the six chuckers, which is the polo term for segments, the fashions on the field were held, as well as the traditional 'divot stomp', during which the spectators were invited to stomp the clods of torn-up dirt back into the ground.

Joining in the divot stomp were Heather Harrowfield and Julie Thomson, who said they were "living the Pretty Woman dream".

The movie's songs were even playing over the loudspeaker.

They had planned for the divot stomp by wearing boots to the polo event, which they learned to do from the movie.

Spectator Robyn Denny said she had never been to a polo match before, and had a "rough idea" of how the game worked.

"There's a lot of skill involved, and those horses are magnificent," she said.

"It's great for Bundy to have this type of event here.

"Everyone looks fabulous and it will put Bundy on the map."

Polo player Bingham Fitz-Henry, 27, said he played polo professionally since he was 18.

His father worked at cattle stations in the outback, and so he grew up with horses and learned to ride from an early age and to play polo at 12 years.

"I actually teach people to play in Brisbane at the moment," he said.

"I'm trying to get across to people that you don't need to be a royal to play polo."

Mr Fitz-Henry said it was fun to play in front of a Bundaberg crowd.

"It's a smaller field, everybody is in clothes, everybody is a little tipsy and everybody seems to be enjoying it a little bit more," he said.