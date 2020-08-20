UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

Members of the new Consortium group Nick Maclean - BMRG, Nadia Campbell - Goondicum Pastoral, Kerry Blackman - Gidarjil, Prof Emma Jackson - CQU, Sheila Charlesworth - BMRG and Tony Ricciardi - BMRG. Photo: Contributed

A NEW consortium arrangement will co-ordinate the delivery of coastal and marine ecosystems on the Discovery Coast.

Burnett Mary Regional Group and CQUniversity's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre made the announcement yesterday.

BMRG CEO Sheila Charlesworth and CMERC director Dr Emma Jackson signed off on the agreement late last month.

The agreement is the first of its kind and will enable both organisations and partners to collaborate on common goals and objectives for the region.

It also provides a unique opportunity to work with expert consultants and traditional landowners

The collaboration partners are Alluvium Consulting and Gidarjil Development Corporation.

Partnering with these experts and including them into the consortium it will help formulate a truly holistic approach to project delivery.

Collectively, the consortium will collaborate on funding proposals, project planning and delivery, monitoring, training and skills development, and pursuing cutting edge research and development opportunities that will enhance the Burnett Mary region's standing culturally, socially, economically, and environmentally.

BMRG CEO Sheila Charlesworth said they were excited about the new partnership and the opportunities it would bring.

"What's good for the catchment is invariably good for the coastal and marine environment," she said.

"CMERC undertakes proactive, applied research in the space where our rivers meet the sea, to develop practical solutions to the challenges facing coastal and marine ecosystems.

"This new partnership with BMRG will enhance our links with local industry and community groups, and with Traditional Owners as custodians of Land and Sea Country."

CMERC director Dr. Emma Jackson said being able to sustainably manage the coastal ecosystem required collaboration and scaling up.

"The consortium arrangement fits well with CMERC's holistic approach to working in coastal and marine ecosystems, recognising the integral part communities and industries play in coastline environments," she said.

"CMERC was set up to undertake research with impact. Bringing together research, management, training and community, this partnership paves the way for projects that will make a real on the ground difference to our marine ecosystems and the wellbeing of our coastal communities."