Unique opportunity as popular Bargara block to be auctioned

A development site in Bundaberg's coastal suburb of Bargara is heading to auction at Lot 206 Rifle Range Road. With a 5.935 hectare land area, the site is designated low-density residential. Contributed

A POTENTIAL development site at Bargara will go under the hammer in a number of weeks, offering a unique opportunity to investors keen to snap up the prime land.

Lot 206 Rifle Range Rd is a 5.935ha site designated as low-density residential which directly adjoins the Palm Lakes Bargara lifestyle resort.

The block is being marketed by Ray White special projects Queensland executive directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams. Mr Creevey said the location, in particular, would appeal to developers with a number of iconic sites in close proximity.

"The intention of the zoning is to allow for low-density residential development, with the predominant land use comprising single detached dwellings with a minimum lot area of 600 square metres,” he said.

"The low-density residential also allows for other residential activities including dual occupancy dwelling, manufactured home estate (MHE), residential aged care facility and retirement facility (subject to council approval).”

The block will be auctioned on Friday, September 6 at 10.30am at Level 26, 111 Eagle St, Brisbane.