Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A development site in Bundaberg's coastal suburb of Bargara is heading to auction at Lot 206 Rifle Range Road. With a 5.935 hectare land area, the site is designated low-density residential.
A development site in Bundaberg's coastal suburb of Bargara is heading to auction at Lot 206 Rifle Range Road. With a 5.935 hectare land area, the site is designated low-density residential. Contributed
Property

Unique opportunity as popular Bargara block to be auctioned

9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POTENTIAL development site at Bargara will go under the hammer in a number of weeks, offering a unique opportunity to investors keen to snap up the prime land.

Lot 206 Rifle Range Rd is a 5.935ha site designated as low-density residential which directly adjoins the Palm Lakes Bargara lifestyle resort.

The block is being marketed by Ray White special projects Queensland executive directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams. Mr Creevey said the location, in particular, would appeal to developers with a number of iconic sites in close proximity.

"The intention of the zoning is to allow for low-density residential development, with the predominant land use comprising single detached dwellings with a minimum lot area of 600 square metres,” he said.

"The low-density residential also allows for other residential activities including dual occupancy dwelling, manufactured home estate (MHE), residential aged care facility and retirement facility (subject to council approval).”

The block will be auctioned on Friday, September 6 at 10.30am at Level 26, 111 Eagle St, Brisbane.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    premium_icon Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    Politics STATE Treasurer Jackie Trad said she can only commit funding into the Hinkler Regional Deal if Maryborough is included in the scheme.

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Submissions open: How to have your say on nulcear

    premium_icon Submissions open: How to have your say on nulcear

    News Submissions on nuclear power sought

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    premium_icon $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    Health Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention service at hospitals

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    premium_icon Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    Politics Jackie Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan