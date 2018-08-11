Menu
GHOUL ON: Aussie World are calling for people to take on a unique job. Actor Tyson Brown in preparation for the event. Patrick Woods
Unique Coast job paying people to be spooky

Sarah Dionysius
11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
DO YOU think you have what it takes to take on what's being touted as one of the Coast's most unique jobs?

Aussie World has put the call out for potential zombies, ghouls and ghosts to join their entertainment team over two weekends in October for their annual Halloween event, FestEvil.

The amusement park is looking for anyone who has a penchant for scaring people and doesn't mind getting out of their comfort zone.

Entertainment and events manager Rob Worship said he encouraged everyone interested to come along to the casting sessions next Monday and Tuesday.

"We need people who out are outgoing and aren't afraid to rove around and entertain the guests," he said.

"We will take them through theatre sports, put them on the spot and see if they have what it takes at the casting sessions. It's a paid gig and there's the opportunity that they may get a full-time job out of it too."

The theme of this year's Halloween event is Apocalypse and Mr Worship said it was going to be bigger and spookier than ever before.

"It's based on the Mad Max theme and we'll have mazes, a band for both nights and the park will be set up as a wasteland," he said.

FestEvil will take place on October 20 and 27. Visit www.aussieworld.com.au.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

