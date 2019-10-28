Unique clinic gets sound reviews

AFTER eight long years of study and a devastating event, Arorah Marshall has opened her own sound therapy clinic, designed to help the Bundaberg community with mental and physical health conditions.

Love and Sound provides clients with a range of unique services and therapeutic techniques where sound and vibration is used to improve brain function, repair DNA on a cellular level, relax the mind and reduce conditions including depression, anxiety, stress and fatigue.

“I studied the concept in the UK and it’s quite advanced over there but it’s just coming to Australia now, so we’re kind of the pioneers of this in Australia for this form of therapy,” Ms Marshall said.

“The process has 25 years scientific evidence backing the theory that this improves emotional wellbeing and reduces the risk of disease.”

Love and Sound offers the service in a one-on-one or group therapy session.

“You can lay on yoga mats and have sounds and vibrations played over you and your body, which put you under a deep meditative state and makes you feel really good inside,” Ms Marshall said.

“When we get sick, our frequencies drop and when we get that disease in the body, we’re more likely to be stressed, anxious and depressed.”

But in addition to the advantages the therapy has on mental health, Ms Marshall said the physical benefits have proven to be significant too.

“They use this process in hospitals, in burn units, after patients have heart attacks, triple bypass surgery, stroke victims and the suicidal rate between the ages of 18 and 29 has halved since this program first started in the UK,” Ms Marshall said.

“And when a kid can drum to their own beat, it really helps with ADHD or behavioural issues.”

The qualified gong master and practitioner of sound and group therapy first became interested in the form of therapy after the concept helped to heal her beloved husband.

“My husband was in an accident with a big BMW truck and his nerves were very severely damaged and the neurosurgeon said there wasn’t much they could do for him and he would end up in a wheelchair and I couldn’t accept that, so I just kept researching and sound therapy kept coming up.”

“He went from 90 to 60 kilos, specialists said his bone density was of an 80-year-old man.

“After he received sound therapy treatment ... he is back working the job that almost claimed him and he has hardly any pain … so that’s what got me into sound therapy.”

In addition to sound and gong therapy, the business also offers reiki, massage and trigger point therapy services by experienced empathic energy healer Belinda Beduhn.

“My partner had a bike accident and had to have a skin graph, so

I brought him in to see Arorah and after the sound graft, he said he could feel the tingling sensation in that area and was amazed by it,” Ms Beduhn said.

“Love and Sound really is a place to spread the love.”

Love and Sound is above the Target arcade, at 56 Bourbong St. or more information, call 0437 442 860 or visit https://bit.ly/2qFVqy1.