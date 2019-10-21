Unique chance: Rare opportunity to explore inside one of our iconic treasures

Take a look inside the East Bundaberg Water Tower this weekend.

IN celebration of National Water Week more than 100 residents will have the rare opportunity to look inside the iconic East Water Tower as part of an open day.

The tower is usually only opened to the public one day a year for the Open House event, however Bundaberg Regional Council’s water services team will staff the building on Saturday, 26 October for this special water week event.

ARCHITECTURAL DELIGHTS: The base of the water tank in the East Bundaberg Water Tower.

Group tours will be held between 8am and 3pm with each tour taking about 30-45 minutes.

The East Water Tower Open Day is free to attend, but to meet safety requirements each group is limited in numbers and bookings are essential.

The building, commissioned in 1902 and providing Bundaberg’s first reticulated water supply, was at the time known as the Bundaberg Waterworks.

The imposing structure, which is now a hallmark of the Bundaberg city skyline, comprised a 40,000 gallon steel tank on top of an 8.8-metre diameter, 32-metre high cylindrical brick tower.

East Bundaberg Water Tower.

Combined with the 182 kilolitre capacity steel tank the tower has a total height of 35.5 metres.

The roof of the tank was damaged in a recent storm, as depicted in recent imagery taken as part of a drone survey of water infrastructure.

For more information about the East Water Tower Open Day and to book head to http://ax.lv/east. Bundaberg Regional Council is the principle partner of the Australian Water Association 2019 National Water Week.