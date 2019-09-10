Unique Bundy mental health service: Reinventing the process

FROM TRAUMA TO TRIUMPH: Counsellor, Noni Croft is passionate about helping others overcome their painful past.

FROM TRAUMA TO TRIUMPH: Counsellor, Noni Croft is passionate about helping others overcome their painful past.

SEEKING treatment for mental health can be tough.

The thought of sitting down on a couch and revealing your most vulnerable self to a total stranger is an overwhelming situation for anyone to consider.

Counsellor, Noni Croft is determined to make this daunting process seem simple for her clients.

After living in Bargara for 18 months, she discovered a gap in mental health resources and services.

So when she relocated to the Gold Coast with her wife, it was hugely important to continue offering her Bundaberg based clients ongoing support.

“I have a lot of clients that I meet with over Zoom and I’ve found that this really helps with the process,” she said.

“It means my clients can sit at home in their loungeroom, wear their pyjamas and it makes such a difference because they are comfortable in that space.”

Ms Croft has over 12 years experience in the mental health industry and after being sexually abused as a child, has personally experienced the process of ‘letting go and letting light in.’

“My goal is to help give others a voice and teach my clients that joy and grief can coexist,” she said.

“Through my own experience, I can relate to my clients and show them that you don’t have to sit in silence or live through trauma and you can free yourself from emotional suffering.”

For more information or to become a client, visit www.croftconfidence.com

If you or someone you know is suffering, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.