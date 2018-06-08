Unions gear up to fight 15% penalty cut to Bundy workers

A LOOMING cut to Sunday penalty rates will threaten the livelihoods of some of our lowest paid workers.

That is the message the Queensland Council of Unions delivered in Bundaberg last night.

The meeting saw union members and leaders and the public congregate at the Bundaberg Bowls Club to finalise details on the Change the Rules campaign.

General secretary Ros McLennan said the campaign focused on restoring penalty rates and obtaining secure jobs and better wages for workers.

"Statistically, there is an absolute need for this campaign,” Ms McLennan said, referring to a new report which revealed paid, full-time employees with leave entitlements made up only 49.97 per cent of all workers, meaning more than half of Australians are part time, casual or on a contract.

"It shows that full-time jobs aren't the norm,” she said.

"Workers on minimum wage spend everything they get on accommodation, food and bills.

"And now, some of the lowest paid workers in our community are set to get another penalty cut to their rates.

"That's a cut they don't deserve and can't afford. And it's bad for local business.”

But Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan was in full support for the 15 per cent Sunday penalty cut, set to kick in July 1.

"Having to pay penalty rates sends small businesses backwards. They lose money on a Sunday right now,” he said.

Mr Morgan said the penalty cut would have a positive flow-on effect, with businesses losing less money and thus having more to invest in infrastructure, the community, new staff and additional revenue.

"Then the question people ask is 'What if the business keeps it all to themselves?', but even then, that benefits another business,” Mr Morgan said.

"It allows for more jobs.”

Refuting this, Ms McLennan argued the cuts would just make the cost of living harder.

"Rent and food bills aren't given on a part-time basis. If workers are spending everything they earn each week, and then they get a cut, they stop buying coffees, treats for the kids, the paper, etc.,” she said.

She said if workers weren't spending money (for lack of it) in the community, economic downturn would follow, hurting businesses and costing jobs.

"Not making enough money to put food on the table is not who we are. We're about a fair go in Australia,” she said.

"We demand better.”

The campaign for policy change will also look at increasing the minimum wage, turning insecure work around and skilling people.

While he acknowledged the "other side” had strong arguments, Mr Morgan said he "just looked at the facts”.

"If a business makes more money, they reinvest it. That's the bottom line.”

While there were strong arguments on the "other side”, Mr Morgan said the chamber of commerce was very much for the reduction in penalty rates.

"The other side get a bit emotional, but we just look at the facts,” he said.

"If a business makes more money, they reinvest it. That's the bottom line.”