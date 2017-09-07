Unions could be a godsend for Donaldson

HISTORY REPEATING: Unions may once again play a key role in Bundaberg for the next state election after the ETU helped deliver a 20% swing to Labor in Bundy in 2015.

WITH a state election on the horizon, union officials have not ruled out a concerted campaign in Bundaberg to help Leanne Donaldson reclaim her seat.

Unions played a key role in unseating several LNP MPs at the last state election, including former police minister Jack Dempsey, who was among the high-profile political casualties.

A determined ETU "Not 4 Sale” anti-privatisation campaign during the 2015 election successfully contributed to a swing of almost 20% to Labor and helped deliver the seat of Bundaberg to Ms Donaldson.

A spokesman for Ms Donaldson said they were not aware of any plans from any unions to campaign in the Bundaberg electorate.

Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Ros McLennan would not comment on whether her organisation would target Bundaberg but said the electorate would be "incredibly important in deciding the future direction of Queensland”.

"The people of Bundaberg will stick with practical action to support good jobs and thriving communities, such as the Buy Queensland policy to support local businesses,” Ms McLennan said.

"Why would they risk it all on Tim Nicholls, the failed frontman of the LNP's rejected asset sales plan?”

Ms McLennan says back in 2015, the people of Bundaberg agreed that public assets should remain in public hands.

"All we've seen from the LNP is an agenda to cut, sell and outsource - an agenda rejected by voters in Bundaberg just a few short years ago,” Ms McLennan.

But LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt refuted those claims saying Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls had made it clear that an LNP government would not sell state assets.

"Given Labor financially propped up Leanne Donaldson by paying her personal bills while she was earning $320,000 as a minister, I'll be expecting the union movement to keep forking out for her election campaign,” Mr Batt said.

"Of course, the unions won't be able to campaign on asset sales this election because Tim Nicholls has made it crystal clear there will be no asset sales under a future LNP government.”

One Nation Bundaberg candidate Dr Jane Truscott said she was not worried about unions campaigning.

"This isn't a concern for me as I believe the people of Bundaberg will make the right choice come polling day,” Dr Truscott said.

"This is a democracy... it is the voters' choice.”