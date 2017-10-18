Unions begin their campaign to help Bundaberg MP

IT'S ON: Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Ros McLennan said unions will be campaigning in Bundaberg.

UNION officials have declared Bundaberg one of several key battleground seats across the state where it will run an intensive operation to reinstate a Labor Government.

Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Ros McLennan said Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and the Labor Government have shown they have the interests of working people front and centre through laws to protect jobs and working conditions, like delivering on laws to clean up the labour hire industry and punish dodgy bosses who operate unsafe workplaces.

"We believe the people of Bundaberg will stick with practical action to support good jobs and thriving communities, such as the Buy Queensland policy to support local businesses,” she said.

The collective union and community campaign in Bundaberg will target issues such as restoring frontline services jobs in the health and education industries.

"We will also be campaigning to expose former Newman government Treasurer Tim Nicholls' agenda as LNP leader to cut services, sack workers and sell assets,” Ms McLennan said. The union movement helped Ms Donaldson triumph at the 2015 state election with an ETU "Not 4 Sale” anti-privatisation campaign.

Ms Donaldson said she did not dictate how unions' campaigned and would be running her own battle centred around what she had delivered for the region.

"It shouldn't come as a surprise that unions have rallied against the threat of a Nicholls-One Nation coalition, because it would be disastrous for working people,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I know that unions will fight hard against the LNP's agenda of asset sales, cuts and sackings, because they have devastated our community before and they will do so again if given the chance.”

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said Labor and the unions were flogging a dead horse.

"Let me make it abundantly clear; the LNP have made a firm commitment we will not sell government-owned corporations if we're elected,” he said. "There will be no forced redundancies in the public service under an LNP government,” he said.