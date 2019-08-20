Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The CFMEU have questioned the lockdown procedure at the Clarence Correctional Centre.
The CFMEU have questioned the lockdown procedure at the Clarence Correctional Centre. Caitlan Charles
News

'Who is to say where the blast could have gone'

Tim Howard
by and Jarrard Potter
19th Aug 2019 6:48 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNION says the lockdown procedure at the Clarence Correctional Centre may have left some workers at risk. 

Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union organiser Dean Riely said local representatives were unhappy with the way the lockdown was put into practice.  

Mr Riely said only one section of the jail had been put into lockdown, which could have endangered other workers.

"From what I've been told there was a message found on a toilet door, which matched another message they found which was enough to trigger a response," Mr Riely said.  

 "From what I've been shown the message said a bomb had been placed under building 10, in male maximum security. 

"They evacuated workers from the male maximum security, but workers were kept going in the female maximum security area, despite that section of the site being closer to the possible bomb site than the back of the male maximum security.  

"If there had been a large explosive device, who is to say where the blast could have gone.  

"Those walls are all made of pre-cast concrete which could shatter and fly anywhere."  

Mr Riely said it was likely the bomb threat was nothing more than hoax.  

"I've been told the police arrived and have left the scene, which would indicate to me they've done a search and found nothing," he said.  

NSW Police were called to the site during the afternoon, but have not commented on the state of the investigation. 

More Stories

australian federal police bomb threat clarence correctional centre mike cramb new grafton jail police abuse
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    premium_icon Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    Community WEATHER permitting, the roadworks component of the Elliott Heads foreshore improvement will be completed within a month.

    Spotlight on Bundy: Job seekers avoid work opportunity

    premium_icon Spotlight on Bundy: Job seekers avoid work opportunity

    Business Bundaberg job seekers avoid work opportunity

    POSITIVE SIGNS: Job ads, salaries rise in Bundy

    premium_icon POSITIVE SIGNS: Job ads, salaries rise in Bundy

    Employment Job prospects in region look to be improving

    Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    premium_icon Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    Community Program to help teachers pass on cultural knowledge