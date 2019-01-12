Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Union president Ian leavers.
Queensland Police Union president Ian leavers.
Crime

Union pushes action as police numbers hit 'critical' point

Sarah Steger
by
12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE staffing shortages are getting to critical levels in Bundaberg, according to the Queensland Police Union.

Representatives of the union's north coast region have been meeting with police across the Wide Bay region this week in an effort to boost police officer numbers.

Union president Ian Leavers said Bundy was "down a large number of police for first response policing due to injuries, scheduled leave, other commitments and secondments to other positions”.

Mr Leavers told the NewsMail the union had noticed "massive gaps all over every police roster across the district” in terms of the number of officers available specifically for first response jobs.

"Our north coast region representative Grant Wilcox ... will push for an increase in police numbers and to simply address the shortages because, at the end of the day, the people who suffer are the community when police cannot respond to calls for service,” he said.

Mr Wilcox met with Bundaberg MP David Batt yesterday over staffing shortage concerns. It is understood he also met with staff at the Bundaberg station on Wednesday.

"We are already seeing some wait times for police response to calls ... for code three jobs as long as eight hours,” president Ian Leavers added.

Bundaberg station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry yesterday told the NewsMail while the district constantly reassessed resourcing, the review of officer numbers was far from exclusive to Bundaberg.

"Staffing numbers are regularly reviewed across the state by Queensland Police Service and numbers are allocated where there is a need,” he said.

Sen-Sgt McGarry said the Bundy district had sufficient staff to meet demand and still "do good work and constantly exceed expectations”.

"We have to have people on leave all the time to meet leave liability requirements .... It ebbs and flows on a daily bases,” he said.

bundaberg police david batt mp police qps queensland police union staffing shortages
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Program to help youth caught in life of crime

    premium_icon Program to help youth caught in life of crime

    Health HELPING young people avoid the juvenile justice system is well on its way to becoming a reality as a Bundaberg health care provider Bridges begins recruitment.

    • 12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy MPs respond to assisted dying campaign

    premium_icon Bundy MPs respond to assisted dying campaign

    Politics MPS urge public to voice their views on assisted dying

    • 12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Dying with Dignity: Let us rest in peace

    premium_icon Dying with Dignity: Let us rest in peace

    Health DWDQ push for choice in Bundaberg

    • 12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Three more charged over 300km police chase to Caboolture

    premium_icon Three more charged over 300km police chase to Caboolture

    Crime 3 more teens charged after a group stole truck and went for joy ride

    • 12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

    Local Partners