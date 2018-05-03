Union hits back at Bennett's 'wild' gender claims

A BUNDABERG teachers union leader has hit back at Burnett MP Steven Bennett's "wild claims" about a controversial gender-based education program.

Queensland Teachers Union Bundaberg North president Allan Cook said Mr Bennett's position caused "further turmoil and self doubt for a number of students, already feeling confused and ashamed".

Last month, Mr Bennett wrote to the NewsMail to air his shock "that a radical program teaching students about the infinite possibilities of their gender is being introduced in Queensland classrooms".

He said schools should focus on giving students the best start to life and incorporate core subjects such as English, maths and science, instead of looking to "brainwash children with disturbing ideas about sexuality and 'gender identity'".

A school near Brisbane has used the Genderbread Person resource as part of its health studies curriculum, prompting Mr Bennett's concerns.

Mr Allen has defended the program.

"The facts are that the Genderbread Person is not a program, but a resource that has been freely available on the internet for several years and used widely around the world," Mr Allen said.

"It uses a visual representation to help explain the complex topic of gender identity and sexuality.

"The resource is not radical, it does not indoctrinate or brainwash students and it is not being introduced into Queensland classrooms, as claimed by Bennett.

"It does him no credit as a thoughtful politician, by attempting to support his argument through 'cherry-picking' phrases from the resource that have no context.

"The use of this resource (and others in sensitive areas) by schools is a matter for the good judgment of teachers, in consultation with their school communities, and Mr Bennett's claims are an ill-conceived attack on the professionalism of school leaders and teachers."

He said local members of the Queensland Teachers' Union regularly met with Mr Bennett "for a respectful and productive dialogue on education issues".

A Queensland Department of Education spokesperson said the department did not "mandate" or "endorse" the delivery of specific programs regarding gender identity.

The spokesperson said principals, in consultation with school communities, made those decisions.