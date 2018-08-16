Union boss comes out firing

BUNDABERG union boss Richard Pascoe has today been introduced as the Labor candidate for Hinkler.

Mr Pascoe has kicked off his campaign with a strong focus on employment, funding, infrastructure and education as some of his key priorities.

Labor's state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell said Mr Pascoe would put his community first.

"Richard Pascoe has the right priorities, local knowledge and drive to get the job done for Hinkler,” she said.

"Keith Pitt is nothing more than Malcolm Turnbull's yes man in Canberra. The people of Hinkler deserve a fair go.”

Earlier this year, a poll conducted exclusively for the NewsMail revealed Hinkler residents preferred a Coalition government over a Labor government.

In that poll, 40.8 per cent of 637 locals supported Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, and Labor received 27.3 per cent of the remaining votes.

Despite the statistics - Mr Pascoe said locals had raised concerns with him - claiming their voices were not being heard.

"Ultimately they will have someone who is elected who will go to Canberra and fight for them, that will work hard and put the people of Hinkler first,” Mr Pascoe said.

On Tuesday, a senate committee's recommendation that the cashless card - which would limit some welfare recipients' payments to only 20 per cent cash - was released with the recommendation it be rolled out in Hinkler.

Mr Pascoe said the divide the card caused was troubling.

"It appears the community is very strongly divided and therefore I'm very concerned about its implementation,” he said.

"I think it would be much better focusing our assets on creating jobs and new opportunities for people to actually be able to save.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt this week began a petition to gain support for a Regional Cities Deal to be allotted to the Bundaberg region.

But Mr Pascoe said more could be done.

"It's basically been lip service over the past five or six years since Keith has been in power,” he said.

"My question is; that (Regional City Deal) has been in place since 2016, so why hasn't this been championed before?

"Hinkler has been suffering for many, many years with unemployment issues and underemployment, so we need to be doing a lot more and it should have been happening a lot sooner.

"We've seen great benefits for Townsville and other places and hopefully we'll see benefits coming in to the Hinkler area. But how long is this going to take and what is going to happen, is this just more lip service or is he actually going to do something this time?”

Mr Pitt reacted to Mr Pascoe's announcement, by saying a Labor government would mean higher taxes.

"It doesn't matter which union mate Bill Shorten hand-picks to run as his candidate in Hinkler,” Mr Pitt said.

"Bill Shorten and Labor stand for higher taxes, higher electricity prices and going soft on protecting our borders.

"As part of the Coalition, I stand for a stronger regional economy to create more local opportunities.

"The Coalition has a strong track record on lowering taxes and securing our borders and will continue to do so.”