Uni students get into the spirit of business world

THREE CQUniversity students are getting a spirited introduction to the business world in a partnership with Bundaberg Rum.

Business student Jessica O'Connell, accounting student Samuel Rippon and business/accounting student Billy Stack all have part-time roles as tour guides and support staff at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

"We like to promote our students in the school and provide them with opportunities to secure these positions and we have had great success in Bundaberg doing just this,” School of Business and Law dean Professor Lee Di Milia said.

Mr Stack, who is studying a double degree, said it was "an incredible opportunity” allowing him to study while gaining hands-on experience in the world of business.

"Being welcomed into the team at Bundaberg Rum has been a great way to start my first term at CQUniversity and I cannot wait to see what opportunities are to come in the future,” he said.

Mr Rippon said he loved the work.

"To be part of such an iconic brand in Australia and to work with an amazing team is my dream come true.”

Prospective students can head to the CQUniversity Bundaberg Open Day from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, August 12 to find out more about study pathways and career opportunities.