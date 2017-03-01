Uni help on offer

University help is available.

APPLICATIONS are open for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow scholarship program for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander students starting or continuing tertiary studies this year.

Since 2014 the scholarship program has helped four students achieve their goals, including the successful completion of a Bachelor of Midwifery.

Two further students are studying Bachelor of Social Work, and the newest scholarship recipient is studying a dual degree in laws and arts.

Successful applicants receive a payment of $3500 upon successful completion of each semester for a total of $7000 annually, for up to three years.

This payment alleviates some of the financial pressures associated with tertiary studies, including textbooks, transport, technology and stationery.

For more details visit www.gpcl.com.au and find Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow under the "Community” tab. Applications close Friday, March 10.