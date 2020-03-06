Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A man was arrested at Riverside Parkland this morning
News

‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
6th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court on Monday after he allegedly obstructed police at a crime scene where a man had been wounded in the early hours of this morning.

A 35-year-old man, who was not part of investigations of the earlier events, allegedly tried to interfere at the Quay Street crime scene in the Riverside Parklands.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the man was arrested and charged after failing to comply with police requests.

"He's been charged with obstruct police and received bail from the watch house," he said.

"It ties up valuable resources which we're stretched at different times when attending major incidents.

"I'd describe it as very unhelpful."

Investigations into the wounding at Riverside Parklands are continuing.

buncrime bundaberg bundaberg crime crime scene
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding

        premium_icon Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding

        News POLICE and QAS were called after the incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.

        Tourism finalists put Bundy on map

        premium_icon Tourism finalists put Bundy on map

        News THREE local businesses will attend a prestigious awards event, where they will be...

        Stunning home with glamping tent sells for $1.2M

        premium_icon Stunning home with glamping tent sells for $1.2M

        Property Cashed up buyers flock to Agnes Waters affordable property market

        Double trouble as man pretends to be his twin bro

        premium_icon Double trouble as man pretends to be his twin bro

        News Bloke tried to trick the police into thinking he was his twin