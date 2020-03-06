‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

A man was arrested at Riverside Parkland this morning

A MAN will face court on Monday after he allegedly obstructed police at a crime scene where a man had been wounded in the early hours of this morning.

A 35-year-old man, who was not part of investigations of the earlier events, allegedly tried to interfere at the Quay Street crime scene in the Riverside Parklands.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the man was arrested and charged after failing to comply with police requests.

"He's been charged with obstruct police and received bail from the watch house," he said.

"It ties up valuable resources which we're stretched at different times when attending major incidents.

"I'd describe it as very unhelpful."

Investigations into the wounding at Riverside Parklands are continuing.