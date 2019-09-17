Menu
Crime

Unhappy meal: Police seek man after attempted armed robbery

by BLAIR RICHARDS
17th Sep 2019 8:51 AM
TASMANIA Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly tried to rob the McDonald's outlet at Invermay on Monday night.

Around 7.30pm a man, armed with a knife, entered the McDonald's store at Invermay, police said.

Police said the man approached the service counter and demanded cash from the staff.

A number of patrons intervened and the offender ran from the store empty-handed.

The offender was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered with a bandana.

Police said he was described as being white Australian, skinny, about six foot tall and no older than 25 years of age.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.

