Unhappy drunk kicks one cop in the ribs, another in the shin

UPSET at his eviction from a hotel, Gareth Evans lashed out at two police officers, kicking one in the ribs and another in the shin.

A heavily intoxicated Evans was charged with six offences stemming from the Springfield incident.

An Ipswich court this week heard that at the time of his midnight shenanigans Evans had an alcohol reading of 0.191.

Gareth Ian Evans, 39, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to four charges of assaulting/obstructing police at Springfield on June 30; causing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises; and failing to leave licensed premises.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Springfield police were doing a walk-through of the hotel at 11.40pm on a Friday night and saw a male being escorted out by a uniformed security officer.

Police walked him to the police van to be given a ticket but he continued using obscene language.

Sgt Caldwell said Evans was handcuffed but then refused multiple requests to enter the police van.

The court was told Evans had fallen heavily inside the van and when an officer checked to see if he was OK, he kicked out with his legs, striking the officer in his ribs.

Evans then kicked out and struck another officer in his right shin during a struggle at the watch-house. Other police joined in restraining him.

Sgt Caldwell said Evans was breath tested and blew 0.191.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the technologies employee and father of two was now getting counselling for anxiety and depression.

"Obviously alcohol was a feature of his offending," he said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted alcohol had been an issue, saying hopefully the incident had been a wake-up call.

She convicted and ordered Evans complete 90 hours of unpaid community service.