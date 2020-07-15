‘Unfair’: Meghan’s explosive speech

The Duchess of Sussex has accused world leaders of not listening to young people campaigning for equality, justice and the environment in a web event also attended by Michelle Obama.

It was Meghan Markle's first major speech since she and husband Prince Harry left the royal family, in their dramatic "Megxit".

Former Suits actor Meghan 38, addressed the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit - an online conference also featuring Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Meghan's close friend, actor Priyanka Chopra.

Wearing a cobalt blue sleeveless dress teamed with a Cartier bracelet, Meghan empowered young women in her speech, saying their voices deserved to be heard.

"I want to share something with you. It's that those in the halls and corridors and places of power - from lawmakers to world leaders to executives - all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle, pictured during her address for the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit. Picture: Girl Up



"And here's the thing: they know this. Another thing about those lawmakers and leaders and executives I mentioned earlier.

"Now many of them, better or worse, they don't listen until they have to because the status quo is easy to excuse and it's hard to break.

"But it will pull tightest right before snapping," Meghan told the online audience of more than 40,000, according to a transcript published by The Sun.

"Your gut will tell you what's right and what's wrong, what's fair and what's unfair. The hardest part - and it was the hardest part for me - is to chase your convictions with actions."

Megan said millennials were "setting the tone for an equitable humanity".

"This is a humanity that desperately needs you … And to not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate - on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more," she said.



Meghan also advised women to "drown out" negative voices and not listen to those trying to bring them down, according to The Sun.

"There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud," she said.

"You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that's what it is - just noise."

‘Your voices are those of truth’. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty Images

"Your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder," she said.

"I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you all continue marching, advocating and leading the way forward."

Her speech came as the royal couple are suing the Mail on Sunday's publisher Associated Newspapers, claiming the publication breached her privacy by publishing a letter written to her estranged father Thomas Markle. The newspaper has denied the allegations.

Her latest speaking engagement came after Meghan and Harry signed with the same New York-based speaking agency that represents the Obamas, The Sun noted.

Originally published as 'Unfair': Meghan's explosive speech