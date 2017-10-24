26°
News

'Unfair' Ergon policy gone after NewsMail story

The State Government will removeg a restriction on regional electricity customers going back to Ergon Energy.
The State Government will removeg a restriction on regional electricity customers going back to Ergon Energy. Kevin Farmer
Jim Alouat
by

IN A big win for Bundaberg electricity consumers, the State Government will remove a dated restriction that meant Ergon customers who switched to another provider could never return.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she had fought hard on behalf of frustrated Bundaberg energy customers to have the rule changed.

"I have been meeting with the minister and raising this issue since it was first raised with me by Bundaberg constituents and am pleased that my constant raising of this issue has resulted in this policy being discarded,” she said.

"Bundaberg businesses will now be able to choose to return to Ergon if their electricity provider is not meeting their needs.”

Ergon's non-reversion policy was introduced in 2007 by the State Government following the implementation of the Full Retail Competition.

It was originally designed to tackle monopolies in the regional electricity market.

In March, the NewsMail reported on how Bundaberg man and long-term Ergon customer Paul Donaldson, no relation of Ms Donaldson, had moved to a new home and discovered the former tenant of the premises had switched from Ergon to Q Energy.

Mr Donaldson said he was then forced into a contract with Q Energy, a company he did not want to be associated with.

In April, the government said it would review the unpopular non-reversion policy, accepting it had been ineffective in creating regional competition.

Yesterday, Mr Donaldson said he was relieved to hear about the changes.

"I am pleased to hear about the removal of the non-reversion policy as it has previously limited my options,” he said.

"It forced us into dealing with a company that we found to be more expensive.

"If we move to a new rental property, we will have the choice to sign up with the energy provider that we want and not one dictated by a government decision.”

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the government had recognised the desire of regional customers to have more choice regarding their electricity provider.

"Removing the policy will give regional customers more choice and control over their energy bills which is good news for electricity bill savings in regional areas.

"It will also free up customers to return to Ergon Retail to take up the $75 Easy Pay Reward.”

Topics:  curtis pitt electricty prices ergon energy leanne donaldson non-reversion policy power prices

Bundaberg News Mail
Look who's back ... restaurant reopens after 10 months

Look who's back ... restaurant reopens after 10 months

AFTER 10 months in the business wilderness, a popular Bourbong St restaurant has reopened with a new team, new chefs and a sleek update to its decor.

'Older generation ripe for slaughter': police warn

TRICKERY: Bundaberg residents are being fooled by overseas syndicates.

International scammers target Bundy and the local police can't help

Counterfeit cash found

Police find counterfeit money

Fake cash in circulating

Power bills set to soar almost $2000 over next decade

Household power bills would soar almost $200 per year for a decade under federal Labor’s plan for a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030. Picture: Supplied

Annual rise in bills could be $285 a year

Local Partners