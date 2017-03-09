UNFAIR: Customer who left Ergon can never return

POWER SHOCK: Energy Minister Mark Bailey said Ergon Energy's non-reversion policy was largely implemented to give private companies an incentive to enter regional markets.

A BUNDABERG man says he's been forced into a contract with an energy company he wants nothing to do with because of a 10-year-old government policy brought in to increase private competition.

When Paul Donaldson and his family moved to a new home late last year he discovered the former tenant of the premises had switched from Ergon Energy to Q Energy.

"I had never heard of them (Q Energy),” he said.

"It's not a well-known company and I was paying a higher tariff.”

The long-term Ergon Energy customer was shocked when he was told by Ergon that he couldn't switch back and their business relationship was over because of Ergon's non-reversion policy.

"I was astounded by that,” Mr Donaldson said.

"Now with Q Energy having the supply for my house and Q Energy and Ergon Energy the only providers in the region, we are stuck with Q Energy.”

Mr Donaldson is warning the community that if they choose to leave Ergon, then, like a jilted lover, they won't take you back.

"Most people I have spoken to did not know this could happen,” he said.

The Ergon non-reversion policy was introduced by the State Government following the implementation of Full Retail Competition in 2007.

Information about the non-reversion policy is included in Ergon welcome packs to new customers which reads: "If you have a contract with another electricity retailer, or the previous occupant of your premises had a contract with another retailer, we're unable to sell electricity to you”.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said this policy was largely implemented as Ergon was unable to compete and could only offer regulated retail electricity prices (non-market offers).

"The non-reversion policy in regional Queensland has given private sector retailers an incentive to compete in regional Queensland when conditions are favourable and customers can benefit,” Mr Bailey said.

But Mr Donaldson does not think it's fair that his choice has been taken away from him.

"Surely as a customer I can choose who I get my power from,” Mr Donaldson said.

Mr Bailey said the government would consider the implications of retaining or removing the non-reversion policy as part of broader competition reforms.