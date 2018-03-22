Unemployment figures grim for Wide Bay region

Agriculture is one of Wide Bay's big job generators.

Agriculture is one of Wide Bay's big job generators. Lee Constable

THE Wide Bay's unemployment figure remains well above the national average, figures show.

ABS data shows the Wide Bay's unemployment rate is 9 per cent, with the Australian average at 5.5 per cent.

Youth unemployment in Wide Bay is at 27.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, new infrastructure projects and an ageing workforce are opening up the Australian job market, with 16.2 per cent more job ads on Seek last month than in February last year.

All states and territories experienced annual job ad growth. Queensland's growth was on the back of a resurgent mining sector.

Today, Seek had 280 jobs available in the Bundaberg region.

ABS data shows health care and social assistance, retail and agriculture remain the Wide Bay's biggest job generators.