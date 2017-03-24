Unemployment figure down 0.4% since vote

Treasurer Curtis Pitt says the government extended the deadline for the $20,000 'Back to Work Youth Boost' through to October 31.

WIDE Bay unemployment figures have fallen 0.4% to 9.7% since the 2015 state election amid a push from the State Government to create regional jobs.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt says the government is fast-tracking $200 million worth of school infrastructure upgrades and had extended the deadline for the $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost through to October 31.

"Our $40 billion four-year infrastructure program has a regional focus, with almost half of the $10.7 billion infrastructure spend in 2016-17 dedicated to the regions.

Businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or phone 13 74 68 for more information.