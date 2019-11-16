Underwater world set to make Bundaberg glow

CAVERN OF WONDER: Chair of Creative Regions Michael Dart with Jack and Will Tonkin.

AN ART installation that showcases the beauty of the Southern Great Barrier Reef will captivate the community for one week only.

The Ergon Energy Cavern of Wonder will transform a unique space into an underwater world with illuminated sculptures and projections.

Creative Regions project co-ordinator Wendy Zunker said artists and members from the community helped create the beautiful works included in the installation.

The enchanting display will showcase creatures of the deep that glow in the dark, including a giant mantra ray by Lyn Barton, school of angler fish by Paul Perry and a turtle by Julie Hylands, to name a few.

Gidarjil and the Girls Academy from Bundaberg State High School also assisted artist Vanessa Allegra with hand painting indigenous dots on a shark that will also feature in the exhibition.

“We’ve engaged 12 local artists to work with community groups to create creatures of the deep and the environments they live in,” Ms Zunker said.

CAVERN OF WONDER: Nicole Bonney, Sandy Cappetta, Celestine Blackman, Vanessa Allegra, Kaitlyn Lodewikus and Wendy Zunker with the shark.

“We want people to know that the Southern Great Barrier Reef is right on our doorstep and we should all explore and discover it.”

Passionate about supporting local arts and culture in regional areas like Bundaberg, the exhibition received funding from the Queensland Government and Bundaberg Regional Council, through the Regional Arts Development program.

The Ergon Energy Cavern of Wonder is included in the Milbi Festival program and will be open to the public from 11am tomorrow at The One Nightclub at Sugarland Tavern on Johnston St.

Tickets are $2 per person and can be purchased at the event entrance.