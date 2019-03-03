Tight-lipped Cheika stays quiet on power battle

Michael Cheika is under pressure heading into a massive World Cup year for the Wallabies. Picture: Getty

AUSTRALIA coach Michael Cheika is still giving nothing away about his thoughts at being stripped of most of his powers after overseeing the worst Wallabies' season in 60 years.

In his first public comments since Rugby Australia appointed Scott Johnson as the boss in the role of director of rugby, Cheika offered little insight into his feelings about the decision other than to say their working relationship would be "straight forward stuff".

Cheika said he didn't catch up with Johnson on his recent trip to Europe where he watched Wales, England and France play in the Six Nations but revealed he had spoken with Michael O'Connor after he recently joined the newly-formed selection panel.

"I am sure we will share ideas around that table and come up with the best selections and the best opportunities as well," Cheika said on a short video released on the Wallabies social media channels.

"There might be some opportunities given to players throughout the season to show their hand."

Cheika was more forthcoming when he turned his attention to the many critics who called for his sacking last year, likening their complaints to a soap opera.

"That propensity to be dramatic, or overdramatic, I am not really sure where that came from. Maybe there are a few people out there that need that to survive in their own world, everything has got to be drama," he said.

Cheika took the Wallabies to an unlikely appearance in the final at the 2015 World Cup. Picture: Getty

"I always used to catch my mum watching the show the Bold and the Beautiful, they had the most fantasy storylines going around.

"And I think some of the plots that you hear about occurring in rugby are pretty parallel to some of the plots you see in the Bold and the Beautiful on the odd occasion."

Few people are giving the Wallabies any chance of winning this year's World Cup but the ever optimistic Cheika insists things are moving in the right direction.

"We have got ourselves good plan to build some momentum this year and I think that's really important for us," he said.

2018 was the worst Wallabies season in 60 years. Picture: Getty

"Some things we might add into our game, on both sides of the ball, and start building with. And build ourselves some momentum and try to catch teams underestimating us a little bit.

"We will be going into the tournament, all the tournaments this year, both Rugby Championship and World Cup, as underdogs. We have to take advantage of that."