LONG-TERM LEASE: The 486sqm office building tenanted to multi-national engineering businesses GHD Engineers on a 10-year lease through to 2023 with options to extend to 2033. David Thomas
UNDER THE HAMMER: Bundy CBD building up for auction

22nd Apr 2018 8:06 AM

A SIGNIFICANT office investment opportunity is the talk of the town in Bundaberg this month, and according to Burgess Rawson Queensland the property is perfectly positioned to be snapped up at auction in May.

On Barolin St, the 486sqm modern office building is currently configured for an engineering firm and sits on a 1270sqm site.

The property boasts main road exposure and is currently tenanted to the multi-national engineering businesses GHD Engineers.

GHD Engineers has more than 200 offices worldwide. The firm is secured on a 10-year lease through to 2023 with options to extend to 2033.

Burgess Rawson Queensland director Pat Kelly said Bundaberg's growing population secured its appeal for buyers, with the commercial real estate scene performing well.　

"Bundaberg is a major sugarcane city and its tourism market is booming, attracting more than 1.2 million visitors annually," Mr Kelly said.　　　

"Home to over 94,400 people and the southern gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, the city is continuing to grow at an impressive rate.

"Located in a high visibility location with a reliable and established tenant, we anticipate significant interest in this property." 　　

The property provides net income of $163,865 a year plus GST and will go to auction at Burgess Rawson's flagship May Portfolio Auction on Wednesday, May 9, at Crown Casino in Melbourne.

For further information about the property, phone Pat Kelly on 0412 244 456 or email pkelly@burgessrawsonqld.com.au

