The alleged hit and run is currently being investigated by Bundaberg police.
Under investigation: Police looking for driver after hit and run

Rhylea Millar
28th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
BUNDABERG police are appealing to the public for any information they may have in relation to a hit and run.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 21, about 1.30pm when the driver of a silver Toyota Camry allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash, before driving off.

At the time, a white Toyota RAV4 and a silver Landrover Discovery were parked on Boreham St, Bundaberg South when the Camry allegedly crashed into the rear of the RAV4, causing the vehicle to hit the Discovery.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are seeking assistance from the public to identify the driver of the Toyota Camry.

If you witnessed the incident or were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2001508984.

