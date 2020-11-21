Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.
Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.
News

Under investigation: Boat, trailer and fishing equipment stolen

Rhylea Millar
21st Nov 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to the theft of a boat and trailer recently.

The 2003 Ally Craft fishing boat and a trailer went missing from Byron St, in Burnett Heads, between Wednesday, November 4 and Friday, November 6.

Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.
Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.

Described as 4.3m in length with the words ‘Kraka Jak’ displayed on its side, the vessel is equipped with a 40hp outboard engine and has a registration plate which reads NZ663Q.

Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.
Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.

In addition to the boat, a Dunbier boat trailer with the registration plate BR4814 was also stolen, as well as an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPRIB), GPS fish finder, marine radio and double sized fuel tank.

Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.
Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance, after a boat, trailer and equipment was stolen from Burnett Heads earlier this month.

If you have any information, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002374593.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lost property: Police find cute dog, majestic tiger and sunset

        Premium Content Lost property: Police find cute dog, majestic tiger and...

        News Is this your dog? Police are looking to reunite you with a possession

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        RARE SIGHT: Bird colouration not always black and white

        Premium Content RARE SIGHT: Bird colouration not always black and white

        News Have you seen a bird with a different colour scheme to usual? This could be why

        Meteors lock-in on Bulls’ danger man ahead of CQ Cup semi

        Premium Content Meteors lock-in on Bulls’ danger man ahead of CQ Cup semi

        Basketball He has made a habit of scoring big and Jamaal Robateau could end Mackay’s season if...