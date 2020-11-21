Under investigation: Boat, trailer and fishing equipment stolen
BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to the theft of a boat and trailer recently.
The 2003 Ally Craft fishing boat and a trailer went missing from Byron St, in Burnett Heads, between Wednesday, November 4 and Friday, November 6.
Described as 4.3m in length with the words ‘Kraka Jak’ displayed on its side, the vessel is equipped with a 40hp outboard engine and has a registration plate which reads NZ663Q.
In addition to the boat, a Dunbier boat trailer with the registration plate BR4814 was also stolen, as well as an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPRIB), GPS fish finder, marine radio and double sized fuel tank.
If you have any information, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002374593.