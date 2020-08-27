Menu
The 27-year-old woman has been arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).
News

ARRESTED: CIB catch woman allegedly involved in bridge crash

Rhylea Millar
27th Aug 2020 3:48 PM
OFFICERS from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have arrested a Bundaberg woman in relation to a crash on a bridge north of Gin Gin last week.

Senior constable Brittany Duncan said the 27-year-old female driver from Bundaberg was allegedly driving a Kia Rio at the time of the crash.

She is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 9 on multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence and failure to comply with duties as a driver involved in a crash and provide information required to other drivers.

