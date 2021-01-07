UNDER $150K: Six of the cheapest homes on the Bundy market

Whether you’re looking for a property to invest in or for your first home, check out some of the cheapest on the market at the moment.

Whether you're looking for a property to invest in or even looking to buy a home for the first time, finding the right property can be a daunting task.

Take a look at six of Bundy's cheapest homes on the market at the moment.

Kensington (address available on request)

For $40,000 you can own a van which offers a leisurely lifestyle living in a tidy park.

It has two bedrooms, an annex and your own car space.

The area is also fully fenced with a storage shed.

The property also has a parking space and large eating area.

There is also a large eating area, with the kitchen including a gas stove with an electric oven and fridge.

For more information or to arrange an inspection call agent Ben Martelli on 0404 803 714.

You can also find more information here.

3/8 Perry St, Bundaberg North

While beach or river front homes can be costly, you can snap up this riverfront unit under $120,000.

And if you like fishing, you can drop a line or some crab pots just metres from the rear boundary.

If you like fishing or crabbing you can drop a line or crab pot just metres from your rear boundary.

This two-bedroom unit has wooden floors with a modern kitchen and bathroom.

For more information on the property call agent Brent Illingworth on 0410 166 070.

You can see more of the property by clicking here.

70 Perry St, Bundaberg North

Listed for $125,000, this low-set home is close to some of Bundaberg's local pubs, cafes, shops and gardens.

If you're looking for a home you can give a new lease on life, you might want to consider this property in Bundaberg North.

The property is perfect for anyone looking to give a local home a new lease of life.

The house has pine timber floors throughout with high ceilings, a combined kitchen and dining area, a separate living room and generous bathroom space.

There is also dual access to the property.

To find out more or book your inspection call marketing agent Majella Owen on 0413 245 755.

You can see more of the property here.

4/85 Woongarra St, Bundaberg West

For just $129,000 you can be the owner of this low-maintenance investment property which has recently undergone some upgrades.

The two-bedroom unit with a balcony has a fresh splash of paint, a new bathroom and new carpets throughout.

The main bedroom also has access to the balcony.

There are spacious cupboards in the kitchen.

The main living areas are tiled, with the kitchen including spacious cupboards.

To find out more call agent Tony Chalk on 0406 067 884.

See more of the property here.

1/94 Gavin St, Bundaberg North

If you're looking for a unit close to the CBD at a good price, this one could be yours for less than $130k.

This unit offers two generously sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.

The lounge and dining areas are airconditioned.

The lounge and dining areas are airconditioned, which would comfortably cool the entire unit.

The property also has a single lockup garage.

To find out more about the unit call agent Greg McMahon on 0414 518 315.

You can see more of the property here.

5/67 Burnett St, Bundaberg South

For $144,000 you can snap up this two-bedroom unit which is walking distance to one of Bundy's local shopping centres and high schools.

The unit is equipped with two carpeted bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, single lockup garage for your car or storage and security screens.

The unit has two carpeted bedrooms and a single lockup garage.

To book your inspection or to find out more, contact agent Peter Bowden on 0407 798 441.

You can see more of the property here.

Listings and information found on realestate.com.au

