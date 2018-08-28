Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night.
A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night. Amber Macpherson
Crime

Uncooked salmon leads to frypan hot argument

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Aug 2018 12:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night.

The woman, who can't be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said when police arrived, they found the 73-year-old mother outside who told them her daughter had arrived home from uni in an angry mood and abused her over the uncooked salmon dinner.

The woman swore at her mother while police were there and could not be interviewed due to being highly intoxicated.

Defence lawyer Clancy Fox said the mother had moved in after her husband's death last year.

The woman was ordered to serve a nine-month probation order.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrate court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bruce Highway horror run continues

    premium_icon Bruce Highway horror run continues

    News MORE people have died on the Bruce Highway in the past week than have died on ACT roads in the entire year. WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:24 AM
    Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    premium_icon Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    Education Alarming decline in Qld children meeting basic writing standard.

    Bundy's newest RV park welcomes travellers

    premium_icon Bundy's newest RV park welcomes travellers

    Council News Group expects up to 30 vehicles staying every night

    Bundy player is our newest Hockeyroo

    premium_icon Bundy player is our newest Hockeyroo

    Hockey 19-year-old called up for national hockey team

    Local Partners